Instant Streaming

Between Friends follows an interlinked group of people through their trials and triumphs in their romantic relationships. Some are at a crossroads in life, having just graduated University, while others are either still in high school or are trying to establish stable family lives. Throughout the film we are witness to the often mismatched dynamics that exist between men and women, especially when intimacy in involved. Delightfully playful in the beginning, the film ends on a more somber note as revelations of infidelity, betrayal, and over idealized relationships come to the fore. For some this is a reality check, for others a devastating new reality. Starring: Taromi Joseph, Gregory Pollonais, Vanna Girod, Wayne Lee- Sing, Kearn Samuel, Patti- Ann Ali, Nigel Auguste, Conrad Paris. Written, Produced and Directed by: M. Omari Jackson